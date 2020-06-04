Actress, Ama K. Abebrese has schooled Ghanaian musician, Becca, on social media for her reaction to the ongoing discussions about racism.

Becca has been heavily criticised on Twitter for downplaying the importance of the support that some Ghanaians are showing for the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement.

Thousands across the world are condemning racism and demanding justice with the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter.

But according to Becca, Ghanaians who are protesting against racism are the same people who criticise others for marrying people from other African countries.

She tweeted: You are here in Africa fighting and advocating racism in the US but in your church/home, you are criticizing and judging someone for marrying a fellow African because they are not from your hometown/country/church… Damn Hypocrites!!!

But her Tweet has not gone down well with some people on social media.

First to respond to Becca was Ama K Abebrese who educated Becca on the need to highlight other issues without curtailing the fight against racism.

She posted: Sis they are both wrong, however it’s incomparable to equate the fight for the systemic racism in the USA to African tribalism in marriage and hypocrisy . You can highlight that without appearing to diminish the fight about police brutality. Murder is not marriage. Love always.

If anyone thinks this is a beef with @beccafrica, they are sadly wrong. This is a discourse and I get where sis is coming from and it is valid; though I may not agree with the comparison.

Let’s be united in love and stand up to injustice wherever we see it, home and abroad.🖤 — Ama K Abebrese (@Ama_K_Abebrese) June 3, 2020

Lydia Forson, however, believes Becca can still dedicate her platform to speak on tribalism without criticising others for speaking against racism.

She also posted: Sis, I believe you can dedicate your platform to speak on tribalism and give it the attention you feel it deserves, without denigrating the voices of those speaking against racism. #BlackLivesMatter