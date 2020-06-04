Musician Becca has received backlash over comments she made about Africans in a recent post following the murder of African-American, George Floyd.

The whole world has been united in seeking justice for Floyd’s murder with the four Minneapolis police officials being charged.

This advocacy, according to Becca is hypocritical on the part of Africans who criticize their fellow Africans for marrying other people outside their religion or country.

Below is Becca’s tweet:

You are here in Africa fighting and advocating racism in the US but in your church/home, you are criticizing and judging someone for marrying a fellow African because they are not from your hometown/country/church… Damn Hypocrites!!! — Becca (@beccafrica) June 3, 2020

The post has since seen some responses from many people including actress Ama K Abebrese who said it was wrong to compare the fight for systemic racism in the United States to tribalism and marriage.

She, however explained that both acts are wrong in society but she would rather appreciate it if Becca highlighted her point without doing a comparison of the fights about police brutality.

Sis they are both wrong, however it’s incomparable to equate the fight for the systemic racism in the USA to African tribalism in marriage and hypocrisy .

You can highlight that without appearing to diminish the fight about police brutality. Murder is not marriage. Love always. https://t.co/O3Nl8byd81 — Ama K Abebrese (@Ama_K_Abebrese) June 3, 2020

Ama’s comment immediately generated a lot of rumours, causing her to clear the air on her relationship with Becca.

She explained that it was wrong for anyone to think there was bad blood between herself and Becca, as she only voiced out her disagreement with the comparison.