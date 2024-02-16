Ghanaian industry players Ama K. Abebrese and Kofi Kinaata have been appointed Goodwill Ambassadors for the United Nations International Organization for Migration (UN-IOM).

The UN-IOM initiative, designed to harness the influence and reach of prominent figures from diverse fields to advocate for its mission, aims to enhance visibility, amplify messages, and foster collaboration at national, regional, and global levels.

Ms. Abebrese, a renowned movie and TV star, expressed her perspective as a diasporan with experiences in Ghana and the UK, emphasizing the importance of safe and regulated migration channels.

Kofi Kinaata, a multiple award-winning singer-songwriter and rapper, highlighted the need to educate young Ghanaians about migration decisions through his music, focusing on safe pathways, risks associated with irregular migration, and opportunities within the country.

Below is the list Goodwill Ambassadors

Gold Medal Olympic Runner Mo Farah, appointed as Global Ambassador

Musician Dimash Qudaibergen, serving as Regional Ambassador

Actress and TV Presenter Ama K. Abebrese, honored as National Ambassador

Basketball Player Dzanan Musa, designated as National Ambassador

Musician Kofi Kinaata, recognized as National Ambassador

Football Club Club Atletico Penarol, appointed as National Ambassador

Football Player Mouctar Diakhaby, appointed as National Ambassador

National Geographic Explorer Nicolas Marin Benitez, appointed as National Ambassador

Entrepreneur Mirela Sula, appointed as National Ambassador

Documentary Photographer Paul Choy, appointed as National Ambassador

Amy Pope, the IOM Director General, expressed her enthusiasm in welcoming these exceptional individuals as the organization’s new Regional and National Goodwill Ambassadors, recognizing them as trailblazers and sources of inspiration worldwide.

She emphasized their role in championing well-managed migration and improving the lives of people on the move.

MORE: