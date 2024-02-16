Employees at Akosombo Textile Limited (ATL) have initiated a sit-down strike, citing unpaid salaries and outstanding allowances dating back to 2021 as the primary reasons for their actions.

The striking workers claim that the company’s machinery has been dismantled and sold as scrap, painting a bleak picture of its operational capacity.

They express concerns over inadequate compensation, highlighting instances where some employees reportedly earn less than GH¢500.

This strike, which commenced on Friday morning, was launched independently by the workers without the endorsement of the local textile workers union’s leadership.

They accuse union leadership of neglecting their interests and aligning with management.

Workers, wary of potential repercussions from management, have refrained from granting interviews.

Nonetheless, they convey their discontent with the prevailing situation, blaming the government for portraying ATL as stable despite its deteriorating condition.

ATL’s financial woes and operational sustainability have been recurring themes in recent news coverage.

The workers in different reports have appealed to government to urgently intervene, addressing the grievances to alleviate the hardships faced by employees and ensure ATL’s viability.

ALSO READ: