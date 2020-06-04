Despite Media has been hit with the passing of Kwadwo Annor Wiafe, one of its most popular presenters.

Kwadwo Wiafe, the host of Neat FM’s drive time show, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020.

The news of his passing has been confirmed on both radio and TV by his colleagues at Despite Media.

According to them, Kwadwo Wiafe passed away at the Nyaho Medical Centre in Accra after a short illness.

