Ghanaian songstress Becca and her Nigerian husband Daniel Oluwa Tobi Sanni have amused fans with a new video of themselves dancing together.

The singer shared the video in which she’s seen dancing with her husband.

She revealed that she actually had to do a lot of convincing before her husband agreed to dance.

In the said video the couple could be seen on a staircase with Becca in front and her husband as they danced with social distancing in mind.

When the music started playing, they were both involved in the dance until one point where her husband decided to stop and look at his wife as she continued to dance and wind her waist like nobody’s business.