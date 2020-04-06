Actress Funke Akindele has been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command for hosting a party on Saturday for her husband, JJC Skillz’s birthday in contravention of the lockdown order in Lagos state.

The party had over 20 people in attendance including singer Naira Marley.

Kemi Filani News gathered that the policemen arrived in Amen Estate off Lekki-Epe Expressway in about three patrol vehicles and arrested the actress and mum of twins.

The Lagos State Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, has confirmed the arrest, stressing that the actress had been taken to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba.

He said, “Yes, we have (arrested) Funke Akindele and we are looking for the others. She has been taken to SCID.”

This comes after thousands of Nigerians on social media called for the arrest Akindele, after videos from the birthday party surfaced online, especially because she has appeared in adverts calling on Nigerians to observe social distancing and hygiene.

Before the arrest, Jenifa as she is popularly apologised over the incident, saying most of those who attended the party were colleagues, who were living temporarily within the estate and could not return to their home states because of the lockdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Lagos Infection Diseases Regulations 2020 (the Regulations) prescribes a jail term of one month or N100,000 fine or both for persons found guilty of hosting gatherings or flouting the lockdown order.

It reads in part, “Where there is a violation of a close-down or stay at home order, security Agencies shall have the power to arrest without warrant and may detain any person who violates the closedown or stay at home order for at least forty-eight (48) hours.

“Where the arrested person is found guilty, the person is liable to a fine of one Hundred Thousand Naira fine (N100,000.00) or one (1) month imprisonment or three (3) months Community service.”

Watch her video of apology below: