All Ghanaians will not be paying water bill for the next three months as government will absorb all the costs.

President Nana Akufo-Addo in his televised address to the nation announced that for the months of April, May and June, his government is taking that burden off Ghanaians.

“All water tankers, publicly and privately-owned, are also going to be mobilised to ensure the supply of water to all vulnerable communities,” he said.

There have been several complaints of lack of potable drinking water in many community as the Greater Accra and Kumasi as well as Tema and Central Region observe a 14-day lockdown.

According to some of the residents at a time when hand washing had become critical part of the fight against the virus, they had no water following in their tapes making it difficult to adhere to the WHO protocol.

The Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah had said she is working with the Ghana Water Company (GWCL) to ensure that there is water in all parts of these cities to ease their burden as they stay home to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Last month, GWCL introduced a temporary billing regime to bill customers on an average of their last three months consumption.

“All GWCL customers will for the next few months, be billed on estimated consumption, based on an average of their consumption from January to March 2020,” the Company said.

WaterAid Ghana was concerned about the lack of running reliable water in communities; especially during the fight against Covid-19.

The Company said this has become “necessary so as to reduce the frequency of visits by our Meter Readers to the premises of customers in order to reduce the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The management assured customers that, “when the situation normalises, meter readings by our Meter Readers will resume and all anomalies will be rectified.”

But the President said there is no need for that as government will be footing all the bills for all Ghanaians.

He added that “the Ghana Water Company Ltd and the Electricity Company of Ghana have been directed to ensure the stable supply of water and electricity during this period. In addition, there will be no disconnection of supply.”