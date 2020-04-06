Ghana Black Stars coach, Charles Akonnor will be paid $25,000 as a monthly salary, according to the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS).

The 45-year-old was named as Kwesi Appiah’s replacement in January following Appiah’s contract expiration in December last year.

Despite being in charge for the past four months, Akonnor will officially be handed a two-year deal with the task of winning the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

“The Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ghana Football Association have agreed on a deal for CK Akonnor,” an aide to the Sports Minister, Kofi Asare Brako told Agro Ne Fom on Adom TV.

“Mr Akonnor will sign a two-year deal and will receive $25,000 as a monthly salary.

“He will occupy the house Kwesi Appiah was staying. The car that Kwesi Appiah was using has been handed over to CK Akonnor.

“The Sports Minister [Isaac Asiamah] wanted Akonnor to be paid $35,000 the same amount Kwesi Appiah was being paid but could not reach on common grounds with the GFA.

“We have been asked to pay that amount in cedi equivalent,” he added.

Akonnor was hoping to be in the dugout for the first time in March for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan but has been rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He made 41 appearances and scored 12 goals for Ghana before starting his coaching career at Sekondi Eleven Wise.