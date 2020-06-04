32-year-old ‘Dwarf priest’, Akwesi Body has been given a 7-year imprisonment term for defiling a 9-year-old girl at Fetteh Kakraba in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

The sentence was handed by Awutu Ofaakor Circuit Court, presided by his honor Ebenezer Osei Darko.

Akwesi Body was convicted upon his own guilty plea after he asked for forgiveness from the court and family of the victim.

His actions, he claimed were executed under the influence of alcohol.

Meanwhile, mother of the victim, Gladys Mensah speaking to Adom News after the court proceedings said she was happy with the judgment.

Akwesi Body was arrested on the back of reports by Madam Glady’s Mensah who alleged her 9-year-old daughter had been sexually assaulted by their neighbour.

According to her, her children went to watch a TV series in the culprit’s room when her elder child came rushing that she saw Akwasi Body pounding the little girl.

After series of examination, it was confirmed the 9-year-old had vaginal alteration, prompting her to confront Akwasi Body who later confessed to the crime.