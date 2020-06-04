A Nigerian father has been arrested by men of the Lagos state police command for beating his four-year-old son, Ezekiel, to a state of coma, and leaving him with several body marks.

Tunde was reported to have gotten angry with Ezekiel because he excreted on himself.

According to their neighbors, Ezekiel’s mum and Tunde were married for a few years until she left him over constant acts of domestic violence. She initially left with Ezekiel but later returned him to his father who had already remarried.

A neighbor told The Nation that Ezekiel was always being maltreated by Tunde and his new wife.

“Tunde married another wife and the woman always beat Ezekiel at every little provocation. Nobody in the neighbourhood could stop Tunde from beating the boy because of his unruly behaviour,” the neighbour said.

Confirming his arrest, the Igando Divisional Police Officer, CSP Taiwo Kasumu, said: “We have arrested him and the child is with us. Though the child can’t be with us; I have contacted the Lagos State Child Protection Unit for further action.”