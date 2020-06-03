The structural defects at the Accra International Conference Centre pose serious threat to the hundreds of patrons who visit the edifice to host major national and international events.

Currently, most of the columns that support that huge conference centre have the concrete that cover the iron rods peeling off, compromising the structural integrity of the building which was commissioned in 1991.

Most of the huge columns have their iron rods badly eroded, a problem blamed on lack of maintenance and weather elements.

A Structural Engineer from the Ghana Institute of Engineering, Mark Addo, said most of the columns that are affected have 30% of the concrete peeled off.

He made this known when the Foreign Affairs Committee of Parliament inspected the facility.

The Committee visited the passport office after the Conference Centre.

The engineering firm working on the new passport head office, AESL Engineering is expected to hand over the facility to the Foreign Affairs Ministry by August ending.

The project architect, Abena Okyere, blamed delay in completion of the project on Covid-19.