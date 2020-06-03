National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, popularly known as Nana B, has dared persons who may dare to disrupt the Electoral Commission’s attempt to compile a new voter register.

Nana B who was commenting on the EC’s recent piloting of the register in some parts of Accra has thrown a challenge to persons who disagree with the exercise which has generated a lot of public debate to “dare”.

He spoke on Adom 106.3 FM’s Dwaso Nsem morning show which is hosted by Chief Jerry Forson during which he explained that the avenue provided for human guarantors will make up for people who may not have passports and National Identification cards as breeder documents.

RELATED ARTICLES

“If you do not have an NIA card or passport, the truth is that someone can guarantee for you, therefore anyone who wants to be troublemaker and may want to restrict the EC, let that person dare; you dare,” he said.

He alleged that during the piloting, some members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) had gone to secure cards already.

Watch the video below for more of Nana B’s dares: