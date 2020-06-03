Two persons on motorbike have reportedly died on the spot after a tipper truck rammed into them on the Gomoa Akotsi – Akraman road in the Gomoa East District of the Central region.

The truck tyres passed on their heads after they fell off the motorbike and every chance of their survival was lost.

According information, the deceased, Kodjo Acquah, 21, and Kwesi Issac, 19, were travelling from Gomoa Dasum to Gomoa Akotsi with tough speed and failed to notice the private car they were behind made an unusual stop.

Unaware of the dangers awaiting them, the rider tried to overtake the leading salon car and collided with the tipper truck with registration number GT 7590-19.

Speaking to Adom News, the tipper truck driver, identified only as Stephen, explained the accident occurred as a result of over-speeding from the motor rider.

Witnesses around the area could not hold back their tears as the badly damaged bodies were conveyed to the Winneba Trauma and Specialist morgue.