Danaah Sulemana, 25, a driver’s mate is in the grip of the Lamashegu Divisional Police Command for allegedly defiling a two-year-old girl at Kumbungu in the Northern region on June 2.

Information gathered by DGN Online revealed that the victim and her friends were playing at a nearby school called Sunniya Primary School in the Kumbungu district when the suspect walked to her and managed to lured her into one of the classrooms with Gh¢ 2 and defiled her.

The Kumbungu District Police Station Officer, Justice Azumah, who confirmed the arrest to journalists, said residents arrested the suspect and brought him to the police station and reported that they caught him in the act at the Sunniya primary school in the area.

“The residents said they met the suspect and victim both naked on the floor while the suspect was putting his fingers inside her private part and they arrested him,” he said.

According to him, the case has been transferred to the Lamashegu Divisional Police Command for further investigations.

Mr Azumah, however, revealed that the crime scene has been visited by the police to ascertain first hand information on the case.

He said the suspect will be arraigned after investigations.

DGN Online understands defilement cases are on the rise in the Kumbungu district and are mostly settled between families and not at the police station.

As at June 2, the victim had not received any medical care due to financial challenges, the family stated .

Savanna Signatures, a gender advocacy operating in Northern region came to the rescue of the family to assist them pay the medical bills of the victim to ensure that she received the necessary healthcare.

The victim’s father, Yaw Acheampong Yahaya, told journalists that his wife called to inform him about the incident and that he rushed to the police station to realise that the suspect was arrested by residents and handed over to the police.

He urged the police to ensure that the suspect is dealt with severely to serve as a deterrent to others in the district.