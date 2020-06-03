Ghana and Al-Fayha winger, Samuel Owusu, has revealed that he was racially abused during his days in the Serbia topflight football.

The young enterprising winger moved to Serbia in August 2017.

He signed a three-year deal with Čukarički and was handed the number 19 shirt.

The skillful winger scored four times in 30 games during the 2017–18 Serbian Super Liga.

In the following 2018–19 season, he scored seven goals and helped the club earn a spot in UEFA competitions after three years.

However, during a zoom virtual meeting hosted by his boyhood club Vision FC over the weekend, he revealed how he was racially abused.

“Yes, I have been racially abused on a few occasions, especially during my playing days in Serbia,” he said.

“It is obviously an unpleasant experience and you need that mental toughness to overcome it,” he said.

In late May 2019, he was named in Ghana’s 29-man provisional squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

He subsequently debuted for the Black Stars in early June, coming on as a substitute in a 1–0 friendly loss to Namibia.

Despite his team’s defeat, he made a strong impression and got included in James Kwesi Appiah’s final 23-man AFCON selection.