Member of Parliament for Ajumako Enyan Essiam, Cassiel Ato Forson, is accusing Parliamentary Service of being an appendage of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He explained that, the actions of staff of the service bring into question their neutrality to serve both sides of the House.

Mr Forson’s accusation comes after the Public Affairs Department of Parliament denied claims that he filed a question in Parliament to demand accountability on monies spent on food during the COVID-10 lockdown.

In a statement issued Tuesday evening, June 2, 2020, Parliament said it had no record that Mr Forson had filed any such question contrary to a claim by him on Joy FM.

But Mr Forson on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday insisted his side had filed a question.

“Hon. Kwabena Mintah Akandoh filed the question on March 17, 2020 on behalf of the Minority and signed as provided in Standing Order 64,” he said.

Mr Forson, who is the Minority spokesperson on Finance, could not fathom why Parliament is preventing the government from answering questions on the GH¢280.3 million allocated to support the vulnerable during the lockdown.

“Parliament is an appendage of the NPP and Majority in Parliament. They are always blocking questions filed by the Minority,” he fumed.

