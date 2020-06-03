Former Secretary to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), Charles Bissue, says he has no regrets in executing his duties during his tenure of office.

He, however said he feels embarrassed by his indictment in the Tiger Eye PI’s galamsey fraud exposé which caused him to step aside to pave way for investigations.

“I wouldn’t say I regret the Anas’ expose but yes, I feel embarrassed. It depends on where you are coming from. We were shown what I exactly did in there but if you are asking me about the job and what I did, I have not regretted doing it,” he said.

Mr Bissue was speaking in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM where he expressed excitement over the role he played in Ghana’s fight against galamsey.

“If there is an opportunity, I will do the same things that I was doing as a secretary of the IMCIM a thousand times. I did not take any money to circumvent the processes.

“Vindication is in the womb of time so let’s wait for the Special Prosecutor to finish investigations. I am sure when the Special Prosecutor is done; the conclusion will even make it easier for all of us to talk about,” he expressed optimism.

Mr Bissue, who is also a Presidential Staffer, in 2019 decided to step aside to avail himself for investigations after he was indicted in an exposé by Anas Aremeyaw Anas’s Tiger Eye PI team.

Mr Bissue was allegedly captured in the video taking money to help an unlicensed company to circumvent laid down processes to be given clearance for its mining operations.

Listen to the attached audio for more of Mr Bissue’s interview: