Two persons have been confirmed dead, while others sustained injury in an accident involving a train and a Lagos State BRT staff bus, Thursday morning, in Shogunle area of Ikeja.

The two casualties, Vanguard gathered, were staff of the state government.

It was learned that the blue staff bus was trying to cross, with the moving train closing in. The train hit the bus and dragged it from PWD Bus Stop to Shogunle, where it stopped.

Eyewitnesses alleged that the driver refused to stop at the level crossing.

According to Babs, who witnessed the accident, “when officials of NRC stationed at that level crossing tried to stop bus driver because of the incoming train, he refused.

“He thought he could pass before the coming of the train.”

Confirming the accident, South-West Zonal Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Ibrahim Farinloye, said the State Government staff bus was trying to cross the PWD/Sogunle rail crossing while the train coming into Lagos from Abeokuta trapped the bus on its rail.

“The operations are ongoing; search and rescue concluded.

Removal of the carcass of the bus is ongoing,” Farinloye added.

Meanwhile, officials of LASEMA, NEMA, Police, FRSC, CIVIL DEFENCE, and Nigeria Railway Corporation team are at the rescue scene.

