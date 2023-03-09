Member of Parliament for Buem constituency, Kofi Adams, has berated President Nana Akufo-Addo’s 2023 State of the Nation Address (SONA).

To Mr Adams, the address was a deviation as it does not reflect the true state of Ghana’s economy.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, the lawmaker stated the President did not accept responsibility for anything in his presentation.

“Akufo-Addo painted a different picture from the reality and it was as of he was talking about a different nation,” he said.

On Akufo-Addo’s claims that his government has not been reckless in borrowing and spending, the former National Democratic Congress Organiser stated it was a palpable lie.

“He can never say they have not been reckless; if you haven’t been reckless, would you need pensioners’ money? The debt to GDP was about 56% when they came into office and now it is about 104% so how can he say they have not been reckless?

“In value, the amount was GHS120 billion but now we are almost at 600 billion and right now we cannot pay our debt even if we sell all the resources we have,” he added.



