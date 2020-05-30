Executive Director of the Danquah Institute, Richard Ahiagbah, says the compilation of a new Voters Register by the Electoral Commission (EC) can be achieved in a month should all political parties and Ghanaians in general support the EC.

It’s not about the Commission not having enough time to compile the register but not having enough support from the National Democratic Congress (NDC), some Civil Society Organisations and some Ghanaians to compile the new register, because if we all support the EC believe me it can be done within a month, he noted.

Mr Ahiagbah made the assertion in an interview on Adom TV’s Nnawotwe Yi Saturday morning show.

Mr Ahiagbah was of the view that the EC, given the time period from now to December, can compile a new Voters Register, as well as make adequate preparations towards the December 7 polls contrary to the views of the NDC.