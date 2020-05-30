A new photo of Ghanaian hiplife musician, Jerry Anaba, well known as Okomfo Kwadee, on social media, has left many of his fans in a state of shock.

The ‘Fie Nipa’ composer has lost weight in this photo sighted by Adomonline.com.

The rapper, has been an inspiration to many, inspiring a whole generation of rap music like the Sarkodie’s and others.

READ ALSO:

Video: I was sacked from school for stealing goats – Okomfo Kwadee

I can’t stop smoking weed – Kwadee tells Bola Ray

Okomfour Kwadee to release ‘Gye Wani’ music video

This new photo of Okomfour Kwaadee is very sad as he looks devastated and unrecognisable, looking totally different from the Okofour Kwadee we knew.

For some time now, Okomfo Kwadee has been battling with mental challenges which landed him at a rehab centre. In 2018, the news about him being abandoned at the rehab centre by his family went viral.

After he was announced to have recovered, it emerged he had sadly relapsed again following few months of making public appearances and releasing a new song.