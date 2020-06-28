President Nana Akufo-Addo is expected to address Ghanaians tonight on the latest updates on measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tonight’s address, which will be the President’s 13th address since the outbreak of the deadly infectious disease, has been scheduled for 8:pm.

The president is expected to issue directives as final year pupils of junior high schools resume academic activities tomorrow.

This comes weeks after the partial reopening of schools as part of measures in easing restrictions amid the pandemic.

Meanwhile, ahead of the resumption, Zoomlion has fumigated various schools across the country.