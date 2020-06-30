Founder and Leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie has lauded Nigerian big boy, Ray Hushpuppi amid his arrest over his fancy lifestyle.

The big money spender was recently arrested in Dubai, alongside one Mr Woodbery and several others, by Interpol and the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) in Dubai.

Hushpuppi has dominated headlines across the globe this week for allegedly scamming 1.9M people for $435M including fraudulent pay cheques.

Hushpuppi has received a lot of backlash following his arrest but to Prophet Gaisie, Hushpuppi deserves to be saluted since it is not easy to hustle and be successful.

“I was watching that guy, Hushpuppi and I salute him because when you see a man that has come to the front line, salute him; it’s not easy to hustle.

“A lot of people are hustling but it is not easy to be successful and it’s not the matter of I don’t care about his module,” he said in an interview.

Meanwhile, the Dubai Police have described the arrest of Hushpuppi and his gang as their biggest achievement.