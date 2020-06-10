Judging by reports going round the internet, all may not be well for Nigerian big boy, Ray Hushpuppi as he was recently arrested.

According to the gist which is yet to be confirmed, the big money spender was recently arrested in Dubai, alongside one Mr Woodbery and several others, by Interpol and the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) in Dubai.

According to a video that has begun circulating on social media, the Nigerian big boys were allegedly surrounded by the International police and FBI on grounds of alleged fraud.

The reports claim they were arrested around 2:pm, Dubai time.

MORE: