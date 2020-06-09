Kumawood actress Vivian Jill Lawrence has earned praises from her fans after she released a photo of herself on social media.

In the photo, Vivian Jill Lawrence was looking very young and beautiful as she stared into a mirror to admire her own beauty.

The actress is seen in the photo wearing a beautiful African print dress with blue earrings to complete the new look.

She posed in her plush living room to flaunt her beauty for the camera.

She captioned the photo: “People may destroy your image and stain your personality but they can’t take away your good deeds because no matter how they describe you, you will still be admired by those who really know you better. Good morning and have a great day.”

Vivian Jill Lawrence’s looks got most of her fans drooling over her with some calling the actress “Kumawood Obroni” Kumawood’s white lady.