Ebenezer Osei Bonsu, the 25-year-old father who flogged his three-year-old son leading to severe injuries, has been sentenced to 24 months in prison and will sign a bond to be of good behaviour.

The Court says if the accused breaks his bond of good behaviour he will be serving four years in jail.

The court, presided over by Her Ladyship, Patricia Amponsah, said it took into consideration the age of the victim, remorse shown by the accused and the fact that the child will need both parents to take care of him.

Lawyer for the accused, Amofa Koduah, in his closing remarks, referred the court to Proverbs 22.15.

He, however, told the court that unfortunately the Bible did not state the extent to which the cane could be applied.

He said the Bible says the heart of a child is associated with sin and it’s only the cane that could remove it so his client was only disciplining his child but went overboard.

Background

Mr Bonsu on June 2 changed his plea to guilty and pleaded for leniency.

His three-year-old son was hospitalised with severe wounds after he whipped him with a belt and power cable for bed wetting.

Widespread public outcry greeted disturbing pictures of the boy’s ordeal which went viral on social media.

He finally pleaded guilty to a charge of assault and causing harm.