Barely 72 hours after report of popular Nigerian socialite and internet sensation, Ramon Abbas, better known as Hushpuppi being sentenced to 11 years in prison made headlines, a short clip of him having a video chat with a friend from prison is making rounds online.

Hushpuppi, who was arrested in Dubai in June 2020 and extradited to the USA over internet fraud and money laundering, will spend only nine years in prison as he has already spent two years in prison in the US.

He was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to engage in money laundering with multiple people within and outside the US to ladder the proceedings.

Hushpuppi in the short clip which has gone viral, was seen admiring his looks before appearing before a US judge. He also said he never thought he would be in the US to answer for his crime.

His friend shared the video with the caption “Hushpuppi checked for me today”.

Watch the video below: