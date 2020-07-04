An alleged screenshot of how Hushpuppi’s best friend and partner Woodberry chatted with a Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) agent without knowing has popped up on social media.

He ordered an FBI agent to wire some funds, which were converted into Bitcoins, to an account he controls and that aided to his downfall.

Woodberry went down with Hushpuppi due to their arrogance and love for flaunting and spending lavishly on social media.

He has been charged in the United States District Court in Chicago with conspiracy to commit wire fraud.