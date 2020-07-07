The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has announced the closure of its Accra offices for a fumigation exercise from Wednesday, July 8 to Friday, July 10, 2020.

A statement from the outfit explained this comes after some workers tested positive for the novel coronavirus in a mass testing exercise.

“All necessary arrangements have been made for the affected staff to receive the necessary medical attention and contact tracing is currently ongoing to enforce quarantine and isolation measures,” the statement read.

ALSO READ:

Meanwhile, it has urged clients with urgent businesses to make use of its online portal as work resumes on Monday, July 13, 2020.

Read the full statement: