The Leader of the True Word Prophetic Fire Ministries, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has urged musician Efya to seek a powerful man of God to pray for her else she will kick the bucket in no time.

According to the man of God, noted for predicting many events, the singer shouldn’t doubt him, adding that, she should look for a spiritual man to avert the prophecy.

In an interview to clarify the prophecy, Pastor Nigel asked Efya not to joke with it.

Prophet Nigel, in the video, said he was certain God was talking about Efya Awindor, the daughter of Nana Adwoa Awindor, a filmmaker and celebrity host of the defunct television show ‘Greetings From Abroad.’

MORE:

When I see things in the spirit, I don’t add or subtract. I say it as I’ve seen it and what I saw is musician Efya will die. I was there last dawn and the Lord appeared to me and I saw it like you’re watching on TV.

Don’t joke with me. Don’t joke with my prophecy. You can have your bias about me but when I see the thing and I say ‘thus sayeth the Lord, I mean don’t joke. So she should go see a spiritual person.

Someone will say Prophet Nigel says these prophecies for fame. If you don’t know me, what is fame? I have TV stations in 16 African countries that work 24/7 so what else do I need?

Is it money? I don’t have money but the little God has given me, it is more than okay for me. And how much does she even have? She should go and see a man of God to pray for her that’s all, he said.