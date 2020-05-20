A suspected ritualist has been lynched for the alleged murder of a chief and a resident at Monta near Derma in the Ahafo region.

The suspect, 26-year-old Kwabena Kyei, was said to have attacked a man and his wife whom he said were spying on him during incantation in a cemetery.

Assemblyman for the area, Emmanuel Kwasi Ayuba, who confirmed the sad incident to Adom News’ correspondent, Kwadwo Mframa, said it happened Tuesday night.

He explained that, the ritualist hacked the man to death but his wife survived with serious injuries.

Mr Ayuba said the woman, who managed to escape, rushed to the chief’s palace to report the matter.

Some items found on the suspected ritualist

The chief, Agya Yeboah, he stated, rushed to the scene and was also attacked by Kwabena Kyei.

“The chief went with a cutlass so he also started inflicting cutlass wounds on him. The next morning we found both of them dead,” he added.

Mr Ayuba said the police were called to the scene and they have sent the bodies to the Bechem Government Hospital morgue.