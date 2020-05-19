Joseph Yammin, a top member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, a stalwart in the New Patriotic Party (NPP), are set to engage in a legal battle in court soon.



The NDC kingpin insists that Mr Agyapong, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central Constituency in the Central Region, has defamed him in public by labeling him (Yammin) as a ‘killer’.



Mr Yammin, a former Deputy Sports Minister, has, therefore, vowed to drag Mr Agyapong to court, so that he could file charges against him in order to clear his name and also make ‘big’ money out of the case.



Kennedy’s Allegations



Mr Agyapong, in a purported audio recording, accused Mr Yammin of plotting to kill some expatriates in Kumasi ahead of the 2020 polls to make the country seem unstable to the international community. He also reportedly made other allegations.





Yammin Fights Back

Mr Yammin, who appeared extremely angry on Nhyira FM, hurled unprintable words at Mr Agyapong, saying he would drag the lawmaker to court for making “senseless and useless” allegations against him.



He said Mr Agyapong should be arrested by the security agencies for making wild allegations, which have something to do with national security, adding that Mr Agyapong is noted for making empty allegations.





According to him, he has not set his eyes on Huudu Yahaya for more than a year now, adding that “Faisal is a known NPP boy and a bodyguard of Asoma Kyeremeh, so it is not possible for him to attend NDC meeting.”

Faisal Clears Name



Speaking on the same programme, Faisal, a former Ghana’s Strongest winner, said he had not attended any NDC meeting, saying he is very sure he was not the one Mr Agyapong referred to in the recorded audio.



“My name is Faisal Alhassan and Mr. Agyapong mentioned Faisal Mohammed in his audio; therefore, it was not me that he was referring to,” he said, adding “I work at the Presidency now as a National Security staff.”



Faisal said he worked with Asoma Kyeremeh, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, stressing that he has no links with Yammin; therefore, he could not have been the person Mr. Agyapong was referring to in the audio.



George Reacts



On his part, King George, the bodybuilder that Mr Agyapong also accused of plotting to eliminate Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, said there was no iota of truth in the allegations so the public should disregard it.



According to him, the Suame MP has been a constant supporter and sponsor of his gym so he could never plan to kill him, saying “Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu even roofed our gym for us and I am close to him so the allegations are false.”



