Former National Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is urging suspended former Regional Chairman, Bernard Allotey Jacobs to avail himself to the disciplinary process.

Kofi Adams is convinced that is the only way the former Central Regional Chairman can exonerate himself.

Mr Jacobs is not perturbed after being barred from the NDC for his “consistent anti-party conduct”.

Former Central Regional Chairman of the NDC), Bernard Kojo Allotey Jacobs

The ‘educated fisherman’ has stated that, his suspension from the party will not stop him from telling the truth.

Speaking on the issue on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday, Mr Adams appealed to Mr Jacobs not to react with emotions.

He said the position taken by the NDC’s Functional Executive Committee is enshrined in the party’s constitution.

As former Central region chairman, Kofi Adams said he [Allotey] has used the same clause in the constitution to suspend others so if the tables have turned, he should take it in good faith.

The former National Organiser, who faced the same fate, after campaigning for Former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings said he decided to go through the process because “I knew I was innocent.”

M Adams appealed to Mr Jacobs not to complicate issues and give political opponents ammunition to use against the NDC in the December general election.