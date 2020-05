A driver’s attempt to prevent a collision with a passenger commercial vehicle has led to the untimely death of his mate.

Part of the fuel tanker on the road

The fuel tanker with registration number GE 7963-12 in the process lost control and landed in a ditch.

Part of the tanker in the bush

This unfortunate incident occurred at Apam Junction on the Kasoa Cape Coast Highway in the Central region.

Fire service personnel and witnesses at the accident scene

Police confirmed the incident to Adom News and said the mate was thrown out of the vehicle due to the impact of the crush and died on the spot.