The Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal Assembly on Wednesday failed to confirm Benjamin Kessie as the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE).

Mr Kessie was nominated by the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to replace Mr Gilbert Kennedy Asmah, the former MCE whose appointment was revoked.

He has however failed to secure the two-thirds majority votes required of him to become a victor, after the first round of voting, held at the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) auditorium at Tarkwa.

Out of the 42 total ballots cast by the Assembly members present, 22 approved his nomination by voting ‘yes’, while 20 voted ‘no’.

Madam Angelina Tagoe, Western Regional Director of Electoral Commission, who supervised the exercise had scheduled another voting to be held in the next ten days.

Meanwhile, Mr Emmanuel Yalmon Gado, Assembly Member for Cyanide Electoral Area, was earlier in the day, elected the Presiding Member of the Assembly.

The 57-year-old teacher had 39 assembly members representing 86.6 percent approving his nomination by voting yes as against two votings no with one vote rejected.

Mr Gado was sworn into office by His Lordship Mr Ekow Mensah, the High court judge in Tarkwa.

The new Presiding Member thanked the Assembly Members for the opportunity offered him to serve the residents in the Municipality.

He entreated all the assembly members to work as a team to speed up development in their various electoral areas.