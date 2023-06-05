Best teacher in Tarkwa-Nsuaem constituency goes home with $14,500 vehicle

As part of the agenda to encourage teachers, the Member of Parliament for Tarkwa-Nsuaem constituency and a Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker, has organised a Teachers’ Awards in the constituency.

According to the Member of Parliament, the aim of the programme was to encourage teachers to do their best and be at the forefront in grooming leaders for the next generation.

On Saturday, June 3, 2023, the Deputy Minister, held the second edition of the Duker Teachers’ Awards, meant to celebrate, honour and motivate extraordinary teachers in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality at the UMaT Auditorium amidst a durbar of chiefs, teachers, students and very significant dignitaries.

This year’s ceremony themed ‘Education, Our Future, Our Pride’ was to draw attention to how education has helped propel the world with teachers at the forefront.

According to the Member of Parliament, teachers are minimally motivated irrespective of the strenuous task they go through, hence, the need to consciously recognise their efforts towards enriching education in the municipality.

Chairman of the occasion, Dr Stephen Saforo Yirenkyi, in his speech, applauded the MP and called on other ministers of state to do same.

In all, 19 teachers were recognised and awarded from six categories including non-teaching staff.

The overall best teacher went home with a 2022 model of Suzuki Swift worth $14,500.00.

The overall best teacher, Madam Edna Amihere, who teaches at Tarkwa Senior High School, expressed her profound gratitude to Mr Duker for recognising the efforts of teachers in the municipality.

She called on other teachers to give out their best as the next award will be theirs.

The Minister also promised to institute a similar award scheme to honour outstanding health professionals in the constituency.