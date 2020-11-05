The Tarkwa-Nsuaem constituency of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has blamed the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) of subjecting the Member of Parliament (MP), George Mireku Duker to public ridicule.

According to them, the video in which the MP is telling church members to open Psalm 500 is doctored.

Assistant Constituency Secretary, Gomashie Edem Wisdom, in a statement, said the NDC put the video out to divert attention.

“Our MP, Hon. George Mireku Duker is an ardent Christian who wouldn’t make such a mistake with Bible verses,” the statement added.

Read full statement below:

IGNORE DOCTORED VIDEO ABOUT HON. DUKER



Over the week, Ghana Police intercepted guns and ammunitions being transported to the NDC branch in Tarkwa-Nsuaem, purposely to cause electoral violence.



Also, the Tarkwa-Nsuaem NDC Parliamentary Candidate escaped from three (3) Parliamentary Debates held within the week citing language barrier as an excuse.



In the face of the above, which has put NDC in a damaging light in the constituency, they have resorted to Voice over Videos to cover their disgraceful acts which has incurred the wrath of the good people of Tarkwa-Nsuaem.



We understand their frustrations as their impending defeat in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency and Ghana at large is starring at them.



Our MP, Hon. George Mireku Duker is an ardent Christian who wouldn’t make such a mistake with Bible verses.



We should be reminded that, building of mortuaries and circulation of fake audios and videos are the only policies in stock of the NDC for elections 2020.



We humbly urge the public to disregard the doctored video in circulation about the honorable Member, whose constituents are satisfied with his unprecedented achievements and poised to retain his seat.



Thank you.



Gomashie Edem Wisdom



Assistant Constituency Secretary



NPP, Tarkwa-Nsuaem.