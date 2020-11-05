The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has released the profiles of all 12 presidential candidates ahead of the 2020 polls.

The 12 candidates, set to contest in the elections, consist of three females and nine males.

Of all the candidates, only one person is contesting as an independent candidate with the rest vying on the tickets of various political parties.

Details of the candidates put out by the EC cover their names, sex, age and profession, highest educational qualification as well as their marital status.

Read below profiles of the candidates in order of appearance on the ballot paper: