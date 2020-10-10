At the end of filing of nominations, 17 aspirants filed for the 2020 presidential race.

The number was arrived at as of Friday, October 9, 2020, which marked the end of the filing of nominations at a cost of GH¢100,000.00.

They include the two major political parties; the National Democratic Congress and the New Patriotic Party, as well as 12 other political parties and independent candidates.

Three of the candidates; Marricke Kofi Gane, Kofi Koranteng and Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker are contesting as independent candidates.

Check out the full list below: