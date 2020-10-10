General Overseer of Glorious Wave International, Prophet Badu Kobi, has through his lawyers, asked Nana Tornado to retract and apologise for claiming he (Badu Kobi) paid comedian Afia Schwarzenegger to peddle lies about Prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah.

The man of God, through his lawyers, Hayibor Djabeng & CO, described the claims, which went viral on social media, as false.

The lawyers said the claims by Nana Tornado were not only false but meant to tarnish the reputation of the respected man of God.

The lawyers are, therefore, demanding a full retraction and apology within 72 hours. They threatened that if he fails to apologise for ‘spewing lies’, they will be forced to take legal action against him.

Read the statement below:

Source: rainbowradioonline.com