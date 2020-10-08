A delegation from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has filed nominations for candidature on behalf of the flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama to contest in the December polls.

The group, led by General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia, presented the documents at the offices of the Electoral Commission (EC) in Accra.

The party, however, delayed in submitting the forms at the EC headquarters.

The NDC scribe blamed the delay in filing of their nomination forms on hurdles imposed by the EC.

General Mosquito, as he is popularly called, explained that the voter ID of some of their supporters were replaced last minute so they had to go back and recapture the details of their supporters.

Meanwhile, according to the Commission’s timetable, presidential and parliamentary aspirants for December 7, 2020, general election are to file their nominations from Monday, October 5, to Friday, October 9.