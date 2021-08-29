The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and Attorney General (AG) have been sued in two different matters by persons who suffered injuries and a family whose relative died during violence that marred the 2020 election.

The first suit is filed by lawyers of one Edmond Ayarek of Gyarko at Techiman. He described himself as the father of one Abdallah Ayarek who he says lost his life during the elections.

Mr Ayarek alleges his son was killed by a firearm discharged by security personnel on December 8 at the Techiman South Collation Centre.

He believes this contravenes his son’s right to life guaranteed under Ghana’s constitution. Other rights he argues have equally been violated included those requiring the state to respect and uphold the right to human life and human dignity with freedom from torture being a requirement.

He is, therefore, demanding that the state is ordered to investigate the killing as soon as possible and punish the perpetrators.

He is also asking for an amount of ¢10 million to be paid as compensation for the psychological trauma suffered by the family as a result of the death.

His written statement attached to the court documents recounts the events of December 8. He claims his son followed relative to the collation centre to observe the announcement of results.

Mr Ayarek said he later heard on radio that there was an incident of gunshot firing at the centre.

He was later informed that his son had been shot. He arrived at the Techiman Family Hospital where he had been asked to show up to receive the unfortunate news of the death.

He explained he has so far seen videos of the incident and believes it is quite obvious that the security personnel were shooting right into the defenseless and harmless crowd and not into the sky.

One of the videos, he alleges, captured his son who had been shot receiving help from the crowd.

He, therefore, believes the security personnel were unprofessional and harboured the premeditated agenda of killing. He concludes by pointing out that the Bono Region Security Council issued a statement pledging to investigate the matter and providing the necessary support for the affected families. This pledge, he alleges, has not been fulfilled.

The second writ is issued on behalf of Sulemana Ellison, Abubakr Iddirisu, Alhassan Nasiru, Aremeaw Alhassan, Alhassan Abdul Rahman and Paul Asue, all residents of Techiman.

All six persons claim they suffered gunshot injuries and other injuries on the 8th day of December 2020.

They believe this contravenes their right to life guaranteed under Ghana’s constitution. Other rights they argue have equally been violated include those requiring the state to respect and uphold the right to human life and human dignity with freedom from torture as a requirement.

They are, therefore, demanding that the state is ordered to investigate the matter as soon as possible and punish the perpetrators.

They are also asking for an amount of ¢5 million to be paid as compensation for the psychological trauma and injury suffered by Sulemana Eliasu who they say has been rendered physically challenged. The remaining five persons are asking for an amount of ¢2 million each.

A written statement attached to the court document recounts the events of December 8.

They alleged they heard gunshots followed by the word “fire” while they monitored the collation of votes at the Techiman Collation centre.

They further stated that while fleeing the scene, they were pursued viciously with the gunshots as though they were wild animals. The shooting spree, they explained, resulted in the various injuries suffered with two of the injured persons spending sums in the region of ¢26,000 on medical treatment.

They say they have so far seen videos of the incident and it’s quite obvious that the security personnel were shooting right into the defenseless and harmless crowd and not into the sky.

They, therefore, believe the security personnel were unprofessional and harboured the premeditated agenda of killing and injuring people.

They conclude by pointing out that the Bono Region Security Council issued a statement pledging to investigate the matter and providing the necessary support for the affected families. This pledge, they alleged, has not been fulfilled.