Police in Eastern Region have arrested the man who allegedly murdered his wife and two children, and locked them in a room.

Emmanuel Kofi Gafa, 40, was grabbed at his hideout at Nyanoa farming Community.

The Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, told Kasapa News the suspect was being transported to New Abirem District Police Command.

“The 40-year-old man suspected to have murdered the children and wife at Ntronang based on intelligence have been arrested based on appeal police made to persons who will see him around the vicinity. He was arrested at a village called Nyanoa as we speak he is being transported to New Abirem District Police Command,” he said.

Patience Kpezle, 38, mother, and her two children – Belinda Nyarko,13, and Isaac Nyarko Gafa,11, were found dead in a room at Cashland, a suburb of Akyem Ntronang in the Eastern Region on August 24, 2021.

The Assembly member for the Mentukwa Electoral area where the incident occurred, Samuel Dodzi, reported to the police that, a stench was emitting from a room and they suspected foul play. Police proceeded to the said room which was locked from outside and forced it open.

The woman and her two children were found dead. They are believed to have been allegedly killed on Sunday.

Preliminary investigation indicates that her husband, suspect Gafa, who was with them, disappeared from the house on August 22, 2021, and has since not returned.

The bodies have been conveyed to the Mamanso Community mortuary while an investigation continues.

Ghana is recording worrying cases of uxoricide and grisly murders across the country.