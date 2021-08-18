Former Electoral Commission (EC) Chair, Charlotte Osei, has revealed where she was during the December 7, 2020 elections.

Speaking exclusively on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show Wednesday, Mrs Osei said she was at the beach having some time with her children and did not vote on that day.

“I was at the beach on the 7th, 8th, and 9th of December 2020, I didn’t vote. I wasn’t paid to monitor the elections just as you were paid to monitor the elections,” she said.

She quizzed: “So I can’t have time with my children at the beach?” when asked by the show host why she did not vote.

According to her, it is wrong for people to think that she does not have the feeling to do anything with the country’s electoral system.

“I am not a public official, I am a private citizen and I can do what I want to do within the remit of the law and that is why I was at the beach with my children,” she said amid laughter.

