A total of 12 presidential candidates have been cleared to contest the 2020 general election.

They are Alfred Walker; an independent candidate, President Nana Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party, Christian Andrews; The Ghana Union Movement, Brigitte Dzogbenuku; People’s Progressive Party and John Dramani Mahama; National Democratic Congress.

The others are Akua Donkor; Ghana Freedom Party, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings; National Democratic Party, Hassan Ayariga; All People’s Congress, Ivor Kobina Greenstreet; Convention Peoples Congress, Kofi Akpaloo; Liberal Party of Ghana, David Apasera; People’s National Convention and Henry Herbert Lartey; Great Consolidated Popular Party.

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Mrs Jean Mensa, announced this at the EC’s ‘Let the People Know Forum’ on Monday, October 19, 2020.

Five out of the 17 aspirants, who submitted their nomination forms with the hope of contesting in the polls, have been disqualified.

The five are two independent presidential nominees; Kofi Koranteng and Marricke Kofi Gane, and three political party-sponsored nominees; Akwasi Addae Odike of the United Progressive Party, Kwasi Busumbru of the People’s Action Party and Nana Agyenim Boateng of the United Front Party.