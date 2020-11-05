Adom FM’s presenter, Michael Boateng, popularly known as Mike 2, has given social media brand influencer, EB Forson, a run for his money.

Known for his feminine demeanor which he says is part of his branding, EB Forson has added make-up to his attention-capturing items.

This, the host of Adom FM’s Entertainment Hall, thinks is something worth encouraging, hence his decision to challenge him in a make-up contest.

He, thus, shocked fans of Work and Happiness, who were watching on Facebook, when he walked into the studio with his well drawn brows, highlights and red lipstick to match.

His purple eye shadow complemented the purple shirt he wore, which signified creativity and wisdom, which he has in abundance.

Mike 2’s excitement of being a woman for a day was evident from his smiles and body language.

Check out photo below:



