Member of Parliament for Tarkwa-Nsuaem constituency, George Mireku Duker has revealed how he escaped the brutal attack on his family on Saturday, October 10, 2020.

“Yesterday for instance, I had to hide to keep myself safe. I don’t have police protection as I speak with you,” he told JoyNews Sunday.

A group of men armed with machetes are said to have wounded several people at about 3: pm Saturday.

One person is in critical condition whiles the others are receiving treatment. The cause of the assault is unknown but it is believed to be linked to a chieftaincy feud.

Narrating his ordeal, Hon. Mireku Duker bemoaned the lack of police protection for his family.

“There is a chieftaincy dispute undertone. But some unscrupulous persons are relying on that to foment trouble… We have been asking the police to act but they have not been swift on that,” the MP said.

Mr Duker is a former chief who abdicated the stool ahead of his candidature towards becoming a Member of Parliament, a development that has triggered some legal action.

The Tarkwa-Nsuaem MP suspects the incident is a targeted attack over the case currently being heard at a High Court for which the recent dispute has been used as a facade.

“People are just hiding behind this just to cause this on my family and as a member of parliament, you cannot retaliate without the law. And that has been the path that we are charting.

“But others are using other forms to just undermine the rule of law which we are observing in this community,” he said.

Hon. Mireku Duker said he has caused the family to relocate to stay with him in Takoradi until the tension dies down.

He also called on the police to intensify investigations to bring the perpetrators to book and restore peace.