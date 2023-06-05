Authorities from the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service have taken into custody two individuals who are friends of Osei Michael, the barber accused of murdering his girlfriend at Akyem Nsutam near Bunso Junction, located in the Eastern Region.

The incident occurred when Osei Michael, also known as Emeka, allegedly stabbed his 18-year-old girlfriend, Abigail Asare, who had come to visit him during a short break from her school, following a directive from the school’s management.

She was a student of the New Nsutam Senior High Technical School in the Abuakwa-North District.

According to Accra-based Citi News, the police detained the two friends on Sunday to aid their ongoing investigations and ultimately assist in the apprehension of Emeka, who has been evading capture since the heinous act occurred.

The Kyebi Divisional Police who has been tirelessly searching for suspect Emeka are determined to leave no stone unturned in their pursuit of justice and bring the perpetrator to face the consequences of his actions.