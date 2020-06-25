The Omanhene of Ejisu Traditional Area has offered an apology to the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ejusu constituency, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, for using derogatory words against him.

Oguakro Afrane Okese IV in a letter on Thursday said though he was disciplining him for failing to heed to his advice over the years, it was wrong to use abusive words on him, especially in public.

“I honestly and sincerely apologise to you, your able supporters and all and sundry for using such unprintable words on you.

“I look forward to hearing from you and putting this very matter behind us,” he said.

